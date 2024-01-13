Liberty Football Team Ruthlessly Roasted For GPA Tweet

Videos by OutKick

Liberty’s football team got lit up on social media after attempting to brag about the program’s GPA.

It’s not uncommon for programs to promote academic success, tweet about academic all-Americans and let fans know players to attend classes.

I’m certainly not knocking it. After all, most college football players won’t come close to sniffing the NFL.

However, Liberty probably regrets what the program fired off Friday on X.

Liberty football team roasted over hilarious GPA tweet. (Credit: Getty Images)

Liberty torched for team GPA tweet.

The Flames sent a now-viral tweet promoting the team’s 2.96 cumulative GPA with the caption, “Getting it done in the classroom.”

That went over about as well as you’d expect.

getting it done in the classroom📖 pic.twitter.com/DpkTQmEde2 — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) January 12, 2024

Reactions flooded in absolutely roasting Liberty for bragging about a sub-3.00 team GPA. Check out some of the best ones below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Uday Hussein and his bodyguards couldn’t have gotten me to post this information https://t.co/sJLjiZ2M9v — ᗪㄚㄥ卂几 (@mamba_dylan24) January 13, 2024

2.96 GPA is not a flex, why was this posted??? 😂 https://t.co/G1awXJKBOi — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) January 13, 2024

No way y'all got called out and roasted like you did after the bowl game and then voluntarily put this out lol https://t.co/uLji6mjYDS — X Redbeard in Blue+ Prime Max Gold X (@MWarren115) January 13, 2024

Nobody is forcing you guys to post this https://t.co/R6tGlS9GXo — doogs (@d00gs) January 12, 2024

There are no laws requiring you to disclose this information — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) January 13, 2024

This is disgusting. An hour in the weight room is more valuable than a lifetime in the classroom or sitting on a church pew — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 13, 2024

Is graded on the bell curve? — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) January 13, 2024

Me on Adderall and ramen noodles in the late 90's did this GPA in my sleep at Tulane. — Brandon the Hammer 🤌🏼🇮🇹 (@Bony_Macaroni) January 13, 2024

liberty football players when it comes to going to class pic.twitter.com/GN1qVW0Irx — Matt (@__matthewhall__) January 13, 2024

move the decimal over a place to the right and you get Liberty’s graduation rate!!!!!!!! — Jackson Tate (@jxntate) January 12, 2024

Hilarious thing to tweet.



2.96 gets a degree though. https://t.co/ENmzvIYoJi — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 13, 2024

2.9 AT LIBERTY?!? 😭😭😭 There is still time to delete this bro. 🤣🤣🤣 — HokieHavoc (@HokieHavoc) January 12, 2024

I could be shooting up heroin and get a 2.9 at Liberty.



Delete this chief — pat (Duke & Nico Jarry propagandist) (@Patkk151515) January 12, 2024

That's not even a B average. 💀 — Paul 🐺 (@PaulWolfpackFan) January 12, 2024

I had to check to see if this was a parady account or not — Tyler Steinberg (@tylersteinberg3) January 13, 2024

Now, I’m sure many of the critics and haters are going to fire away at me asking what my college GPA was. Let me go ahead and stop you right there.

It was comically bad down the stretch, and probably sub-3.00 in totality. I was a horrible student in college and high school, but not because I didn’t enjoy learning. I love learning, but I also understand this is America. Standardized test scores are all that matter (as I repeatedly told my mom), and I knew that I’d be fine in that department. That’s exactly what happened and the rest is history.

However, I wasn’t on social media hyping up my awful GPA. Not at all. Liberty could have learned a lesson from me. Why do teams feel the need to do stuff like this? Texas did the same thing and got lit up like a Christmas tree.

Does nobody learn from the examples of others? Also, I know several people who have attended Liberty. They’ll be the first to admit the academics aren’t exactly super tough. Their words. Not mine. I’m pretty sure one more or less cheated his entire way through, but the statute of limitations has passed on that.

Is having a 2.96 GPA the worst thing that can happen in life? No, but should you be bragging about it? Well, you can do what you want, but understand you’re going to take some serious flak. The Flames got obliterated by Oregon and now crushed on X for an all-time tweet. What a life.

Liberty football team roasted for GPA tweet. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Finally, people take stuff like GPA too seriously at young ages. One of the top five smartest people I’ve ever met in life has an IQ that is easily at a genius level and finished dead last in his school class. He proceeded to do things in life that no Hollywood movie could replicate and was a part of more major historical events than I can count. Have a fun GPA story or want to share yours? Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.