Liberty Football Team Ruthlessly Roasted For GPA Tweet

Liberty’s football team got lit up on social media after attempting to brag about the program’s GPA.
It’s not uncommon for programs to promote academic success, tweet about academic all-Americans and let fans know players to attend classes.
I’m certainly not knocking it. After all, most college football players won’t come close to sniffing the NFL.
However, Liberty probably regrets what the program fired off Friday on X.
Liberty torched for team GPA tweet.
The Flames sent a now-viral tweet promoting the team’s 2.96 cumulative GPA with the caption, “Getting it done in the classroom.”
That went over about as well as you’d expect.
getting it done in the classroom📖 pic.twitter.com/DpkTQmEde2— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) January 12, 2024
Reactions flooded in absolutely roasting Liberty for bragging about a sub-3.00 team GPA. Check out some of the best ones below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Now, I’m sure many of the critics and haters are going to fire away at me asking what my college GPA was. Let me go ahead and stop you right there.
It was comically bad down the stretch, and probably sub-3.00 in totality. I was a horrible student in college and high school, but not because I didn’t enjoy learning. I love learning, but I also understand this is America. Standardized test scores are all that matter (as I repeatedly told my mom), and I knew that I’d be fine in that department. That’s exactly what happened and the rest is history.
However, I wasn’t on social media hyping up my awful GPA. Not at all. Liberty could have learned a lesson from me. Why do teams feel the need to do stuff like this? Texas did the same thing and got lit up like a Christmas tree.
Does nobody learn from the examples of others? Also, I know several people who have attended Liberty. They’ll be the first to admit the academics aren’t exactly super tough. Their words. Not mine. I’m pretty sure one more or less cheated his entire way through, but the statute of limitations has passed on that.
Is having a 2.96 GPA the worst thing that can happen in life? No, but should you be bragging about it? Well, you can do what you want, but understand you’re going to take some serious flak. The Flames got obliterated by Oregon and now crushed on X for an all-time tweet. What a life.
Finally, people take stuff like GPA too seriously at young ages. One of the top five smartest people I’ve ever met in life has an IQ that is easily at a genius level and finished dead last in his school class. He proceeded to do things in life that no Hollywood movie could replicate and was a part of more major historical events than I can count. Have a fun GPA story or want to share yours? Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.