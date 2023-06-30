Liberals Concerned With Policing Words Instead Of Criminal Actions | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Michigan Democrats want to be able to put people behind bars – for years – for making people feel bad.

Sticks and stones might break your bones but liberalism is the nastiest disease of all.

I’ve got some Final Thoughts.

If I told you Michigan Democrats want to criminalize speech that simply makes some snowflake “feel threatened,” you’d probably think I was spinning a far-fetched conspiracy theory. But no. It’s real.

And, Michigan’s Democrat House not only put up this bill, but IT PASSED THE HOUSE this week and is on its way to the Senate. Lord help y’all in Michigan if it gets by the Senate because you know damn good and well this wench will sign it.

HB4474 is exactly what it sounds like, a censorship bill to police free speech that makes people “feel threatened.”

Let’s be honest, criminalizing mean words is a Liberal’s wet dream and it’s come to life in Michigan.

I mean look at the text of this thing.

This bill would make it a HATE CRIME to cause someone to “feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

I mean, damn, sharing spaces with unbathed, unfettered, half-dressed and full-blown Liberals makes me feel threatened and my eyes, literally are assaulted, but I’m guessing I wouldn’t have a grievance claim here because this bill is designed by Liberals for Liberals and has a special emphasis on protecting “gender identity and expression” from scrutiny.

And while Democrats won’t put thugs, felons, Bidens or Clintons behind bars, breaking HB4474 could result in a $10,000 fine plus five years in prison.

We’ve got Americans getting pushed off subway platforms, gunned down in the streets, trafficked by criminal organizations and more, but Michigan Democrats want to throw the book at you for misgendering and/or hurting feelings.

Do y’all see the consequences of elections? This Michigan bill is a real thing and it’s already passed one chamber and could very well become law. I wish this was a joke, but it’s a real threat.

The meek are inheriting the earth but not in the way God intended. In this case it’s the weirdos, the green-hairs, the communists and those who don’t know what bathroom to use.

Let’s just imagine a world where Democrats and Libs wanted to police ANYTHING as much as they do climate change, kitchen appliances and words.

God help us. Or I guess in the words of our esteemed leader Joe, “God save the Queen, Man.”

Those are my Final Thoughts.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless