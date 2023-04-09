Liberal Parents More Likely to Raise Depressed Children With Substance Abuse Issues

Videos by OutKick

A new report has revealed that in a stunning turn of an events, liberal parents are significantly more likely to raise depressed children with substance abuse issues.

That’s according to psychologist Dr. Leonard Sax, who explained to the Washington Examiner why the phenomenon is so consistent.

According to Sax, liberal parents engage in “aggressively permissive” parenting styles. That leads to a lack of proper authority and discipline as children mature.

Instead of instructing children how to behave, these parents attempt to influence their kids by modeling what they want to see.

Sax referenced a specific instance with a six year old girl. The girl’s mother refused to tell her to open her mouth for a sore throat inspection, saying it was “her body, her choice.”

Sounds about right.



Permissive Liberal Parents Let Children Get Involved In ‘Toxic Culture’

Kids need to learn discipline and proper behavior to avoid engaging in the worst excesses of modern culture.

Which is exactly the opposite of what liberals do when raising them, according to Sax.

“But if parents are permissive and let their kids spend hours a day on social media and playing video games, then kids are immersed in that toxic culture, and that toxic culture we know leads to anxiety, depression, and disengagement,” Sax explained.

Honestly, it feels like he’s stating the obvious. The results of permissive parenting have become abundantly apparent, especially in recent years.

Mental health and substance abuse are massive problems that are only getting worse. And mental health issues especially affect those on the left.



With no incentive to change and consistent cultural incentives to remain the same, these issues will only accelerate.

But hey, at least on top of destroying their children, liberals are destroying cities too.