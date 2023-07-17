Lia Thomas Comes Out As ‘Antifa Super Soldier’ — Shocker!

Videos by OutKick

In a twist nobody (actually, everybody) saw coming, trans NCAA champion swimmer Lia Thomas has come out of the closet as an “Antifa Super Soldier,” according to a photo posted by Gwen, a transgender woman who reportedly identifies as Thomas’ girlfriend.

Yay!

The last time we heard from Thomas and Gwen, it was the biological male girlfriend of Thomas looking to raise money via a GoFundMe to pay for breast augmentation. Gwen was seeking just $1,500 to cover time off, recovery, buying new clothes and bras.

So it turns out that the loser, Lia Thomas who keeps stealing medals from women is also an "Antifa super soldier" pic.twitter.com/CYMKPOGyt4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 17, 2023

6. Unlike the private ‘LiaThimas’ account, the account of Lia’s alleged romantic partner, Gwen Weiskopf, is open to the public at ‘estrogwentigone.’ Meet Gwen… pic.twitter.com/eD3zCyTSZm — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

If you have time, go check out this thread on what Gwen & Thomas have been up to over the last year or so.

As for this Antifa thing, this will get real interesting if Thomas acts on the promise to compete for a spot on the U.S. women’s swimming team for the 2024 Paris Games. Imagine NBC Sports promoting into that one.

“The very simple answer is that I’m not a man,” Thomas told Sports Illustrated in 2022 when pressed on taking a spot from a biological female on the Penn women’s team. “I’m a woman, so I belong on the women’s team. Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets.”

And what happens if demands aren’t met?

Will Gwen and Thomas call in Antifa to deal with those who refuse to comply?

Buckle up. We’re in for more craziness out of Thomas and this militant trans girlfriend with a pair of fake bolt-ons.