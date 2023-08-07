Leyland Henry Jr., 210-Pound 12-Year-Old For Team USA, Hits 400-Foot Grand Slam And Could Play For An MLB Team Today

Videos by OutKick

Team USA baseball player Leyland Henry Jr. has taken the internet by storm after hitting an absolute tank during Sunday night’s 12U baseball world cup.

The 5-10, 210-pound kiddo went viral because he hit a grand slam a mile OVER the batter’s eye in dead center for a 400-foot grand slam. That little poke put the Americans up by 8 and they never looked back en route to an easy championship.

Of course, some are wondering if young Leyland Henry Jr. is actually 12, to which I respond … how come?

DREW WITH THE DAGGER! 🗡️



LEYLAND HENRY CLEARS THE BATTER'S EYE WITH A GRAND SLAM TO PUT US UP 8! pic.twitter.com/BNMzUDhimk — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) August 6, 2023

Leyland Henry Jr. leads Team USA to a title

Don’t hate, appreciate — haters.

What a unit. This cat could be dropped into the middle of an MLB lineup TONIGHT and probably go 2-4 with a double and a couple ribeye steaks.

Some are comparing him to Frank Thomas. Others think he’s a right-handed Yordan Alvarez. Many in the comments called him Big Country, which I think is an appropriate title.

Regardless, I’m obviously all in on Leyland here. Kid gets a cookie down the cock and sends it to the moon with an insane bat flip and celebration to boot.

The fellas in analytics tell me Henry hits seven tanks in just nine games during the qualifying rounds for the World Cup, and ended the tourney with a measly .519 batting average.

For those wondering — and I mean MLB GMs — he’s eligible for the Class of 2029.

Absolute unit. Let’s all keep our eyes on Leyland Henry Jr. for the next few years. Can’t wait to see where this rocket ship takes us.