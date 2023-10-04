Lexi Thompson Will Tee It Up Against The Men On PGA Tour, Receives Sponsor Invitation Into Shriners Children’s Open

Videos by OutKick

Lexi Thompson will be teeing it up in next week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas making her the seventh woman ever to compete against the men on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old accepted a sponsor’s invitation to the event, according to ESPN.

“I’m hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children’s Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is,” Thompson said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Shriners Children’s for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”

Lexi Thompson will become the fifth woman to ever play on the PGA Tour. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Thompson getting the nod to tee it up on the PGA Tour won’t come as too big of a surprise for those who have followed her career up to this point. At just 12 years old Thompson became the youngest player to ever qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. She won her first LPGA Tour event when she was just 16, also a record for the youngest to accomplish that feat.

Thompson has long been one of the most recognizable players in women’s golf. While she’s still only 28 years old, Thompson just made her sixth appearance in the Solheim Cup representing the United States.

Michelle Wie West played in eight PGA Tour events during her career and Brittany Lincicome was the last to compete against the men on Tour when she teed it up in the 2018 Barbasol Championship. Annika Sorenstam and Suzy Whaley both played in PGA Tour events back in 2003 as well.

Thompson will look to become the second woman ever to make a cut on the PGA Tour with Babe Zaharias being the lone woman to do so back in 1945 in the Los Angeles Open.