Lexi Thompson Missed Cut At Shriners Children’s Open, But Beat Several Former PGA Tour Winners

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson competed in the PGA Tour event this weekend in Las Vegas, the Shriners Children’s Open. She attempted to become the first woman to make the cut in a PGA Tour event since 1945.

Unfortunately, she fell three shots short of that goal. Thompson shot an even-par 142 over the first two rounds of the tournament.

Still, Thompson more than held her own over her two rounds. As OutKick’s Mark Harris beautifully captured, Thompson’s performance deserves the utmost praise.

There are men now competing in women’s sports — which is deplorable — but a woman competing against men, and beating several of them, is worth celebrating.

Lexi Thompson competed in the Shriners Children’s Open, and despite missing the cut, finished better than several past PGA Tour winners. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

That’s exactly what Thompson did. She finished in a tie for 85th place in a field of 132 golfers. She beat over 35 men, including several PGA Tour winners.

Jimmy Walker, who has won six PGA Tour events in his lengthy career, shot one-over.

Si Woo Kim, a four-time winner, shot two-over in his two rounds. Russell Knox, a two-time victor, shot the same score as Kim. Kevin Streelman, another two-time champion, shot three-over. As did Chez Reavie, a three-time champ.

Other past PGA Tour winners that finished worse than Thompson include Dylan Fritelli (+1), Ryan Armour (+3), and Andrew Putnam (+3) among others.

That’s a pretty impressive list of players who Thompson outplayed over the course of 36 holes. This is not to denigrate those players, either. Lexi Thompson is an excellent golfer.

But we should celebrate impressive athletic performances. That’s a big part of what OutKick seeks to do. It’s not an impressive athletic performance for a biological man to identify as a woman and beat women at sports.

For a biological woman to show out during a PGA Tour event and beat out several biological men — including past champions — is an impressive athletic performance.

Bravo, Lexi.