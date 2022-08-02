Seven-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins NFL Team’s Ownership Group

Lewis Hamilton, the well-known F1 driver for Mercedes, is the newest member of the Denver Broncos’ ownership group.

The 37-year-old is the third limited partner to join the Broncos’ ownership group, which is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton. Walton’s daughter and her husband are also a part of the ownership group. The Walton-Penner group won the bidding for the Broncos with a $4.65 billion offer in June of this year.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!!” Hamilton tweeted to his 7.6 million Twitter followers. “Honored to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

Hamilton, whose 103 career victories are the most ever in F1 history, is the highest-paid athlete in all of auto racing. Forbes listed him as the 17th highest-paid athlete in the world in 2022 with total earnings of $65 million.

The British driver currently sits sixth in the F1 driver standings this year. He finished second a year ago after winning the title each of the four years prior.