Seven-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins NFL Team’s Ownership Group

Lewis Hamilton, the well-known F1 driver for Mercedes, is the newest member of the Denver Broncos’ ownership group.

The 37-year-old is the third limited partner to join the Broncos’ ownership group, which is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton. Walton’s daughter and her husband are also a part of the ownership group. The Walton-Penner group won the bidding for the Broncos with a $4.65 billion offer in June of this year.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!!” Hamilton tweeted to his 7.6 million Twitter followers. “Honored to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hamilton, whose 103 career victories are the most ever in F1 history, is the highest-paid athlete in all of auto racing. Forbes listed him as the 17th highest-paid athlete in the world in 2022 with total earnings of $65 million.

The British driver currently sits sixth in the F1 driver standings this year. He finished second a year ago after winning the title each of the four years prior.

Written by Mark Harris

