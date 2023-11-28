Utah State QB Gives Up Eligibility To Become Navy SEAL After Legendary Game

Videos by OutKick

Utah State QB Levi Williams is trading college football for the cold water and sand that comes with being a Navy SEAL.

Williams led the Aggies to a 44-41 win over New Mexico in his first start of the season last week. His five-touchdown performance made Utah State bowl eligible, which is always a huge accomplishment for smaller programs.

However, he doesn’t have much interest in coming back for another season of college football in 2024. Instead, he’ll be leaving football behind him as he pursues becoming a Navy SEAL, according to KSL Sports.

Utah State QB Levi Williams will end his college football career early to become a Navy SEAL. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

“I love football and it’s so great. But I knew that, eventually, it was going to come to an end,” Williams explained on KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty when breaking down the decision.

At the end of the day, the Utah State quarterback turned campus hero wants to focus on something much bigger than himself and sports.

“I just want to be in a spot where I can protect this great country where we get to play football with the freedom to do that. I think this is the best country in the world. So I’d like to keep it that way and protect it as long as I can,” the USU QB told the outlet.

He’s slated to begin the selection process in February.

The Navy SEALs are an elite military unit. (Photo By Dod/Getty Images)

Williams deserves to be applauded.

This is a classy move and a brave move from Levi Williams. While a lot of D1 football players are busy focusing on cashing in on NIL and social media attention, the USU QB will soon be trading throwing a football for firing a rifle.

He’ll go from scoring touchdowns to fighting wars and defending the red, white and blue. If that’s not something that deserves praise, then I’m not sure what does.

The Utah State Aggies quarterback Levi Williams will attempt to become a Navy SEAL. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

This selfless act from Williams is a great reminder the USA is full of awesome people willing to pay a high price to defend the beautiful country we call home. Of course, American Joyride viewers already know all about that.

There’s a lot of tough dudes out there carrying weapons and taking out bad guys. Levi Williams will soon attempt to join them.

Former Delta Force operator Brent Tucker got into a gun battle with multiple terrorists and he was POURING it on.



He killed everyone but one guy. The final terrorist hit Brent with a close range full-auto burst from an AK-47.



Absolutely ABSURD war story. Full interview soon! pic.twitter.com/DMHKNGih8i — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2023

As a fan of football and the military, I sincerely hope he makes it. That would make one hell of an all-American story. Send me your thoughts on Levi Williams leaving football for the SEALs at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.