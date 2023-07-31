Le’Veon Bell Joins OnlyFans To Get ‘Intimate’ With His Fans, Allie Rae Reacts

Videos by OutKick

Le’Veon Bell is on OnlyFans because he wants to get closer to his fans.

OnlyFans is a site mostly used by adult entertainment stars and Instagram models to pull down extra money from their fans.

The earnings potential for major OnlyFans stars is massive. The highest-paid women on the site earn millions of dollars with their content.

People hand over cash, even for content that isn’t X-rated. It’s a money making machine if you’re a big name like Kendra Lust, Elle Brooke or Allie Rae.

It’s not a site you often see former athletes on, but Le’Veon Bell is expanding his brand to the adult website.

However, don’t expect to see any explicit content from the former Steelers and Jets RB. He doesn’t plan on doing any of that.

Le’Veon Bell explains joining OnlyFans.

“I decided to do OnlyFans as a platform for the simple fact to get more intimate with my fans. There’s times where – people know I make music, people know I box, play football, so I use that platform for times to get intimate with my fans,” Bell told Fox News Digital when discussing his decision to join the site.

Bell’s attempt to dabble in the boxing world is a content avenue in his mind and will be featured prominently on his OnlyFans page.

“When I’m boxing, people want to see how I look when I spar, or how did I cut so much weight in a week or two, or what I’m eating during the week of the fight, whatever it may be. That’s my chance to really get intimate with my fans and show them exactly what I’m doing, exactly how I’m going about my week or my day or how I train or how I record in the studio and give that opportunity for my fans more intimately,” the former NFL running back further explained.

Bell is branching out.

Bell’s time in the NFL is over. That’s pretty obvious to everyone paying attention. He is now doing his best to be a rapper and a boxer.

He’s 1-1 in the ring, and his rap career has…..let’s just say failed to leave much of an impact on the music industry.

However, the former NFL player apparently feels OnlyFans is a way for him to better connect with his fans. Interesting strategy.

Very interesting strategy. It’s especially interesting because he’s not charging anything. It’s clearly not designed to make him money.

Either way, Le’Veon Bell is at least staying busy with his playing days behind him. Will it help boost OnlyFans? Allie Rae certainly thinks it’s a positive.

Allie Rae reacts to Le’Veon Bell joining OnlyFans.

As a Big J journalist, I had to immediately reach out to Allie Rae, who founded WetSpace, to grab her thoughts on Bells’ decision, and she’s all in.

In fact, she thinks it could be a long term benefit for the online industry.

“I think creators of any and all kind is good for OnlyFans and like platforms such as WetSpace. It’s a way for them to monetize their content and their community. Its also good for OnlyFans considering they have always been known primarily for adult content. OnlyFans has actually been a large sponsor of many boxers/athletes – specifically in the Bare Knuckle Fighting community,” Rae told me.

Rae, an OutKick fan favorite, further told OutKick, “I recently was just at an event and have a friend who fights in BKFC. I have also seen them sponsoring grand prix race car drivers. On WetSpace we have even seen a wide variety of creators from Sports Betting Analyst to Fitness Influencers looking for a way to monetize their community and content. To be a content creator is a full time job, and creators want to monetize that time.”

There you have it, folks. Rae is in, Bell is in and a new era of his career is here.