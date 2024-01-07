Fans Can’t Believe Le’Veon Bell Used To Be The Best Running Back In The NFL After He Promoted His OnlyFans On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell announced in July last year that he was taking his talents to OnlyFans. The reason he was doing so was to “get more intimate” with his fans.

The 31-year-old, who has taken up boxing, told Fox News Digital at the time, “I decided to do OnlyFans as a platform for the simple fact to get more intimate with my fans.”

There’s times where – people know I make music, people know I box, play football, so I use that platform for times to get intimate with my fans.”

Le’Veon Bell poses during his official weigh in at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Bell added that he planned to use the platform, which is used by many to make adult content, to give people a behind-the-scenes look at his boxing.

Fast-forward to last week when Bell shared a video of himself on X in the gym standing next to a boxing ring. That video got some attention, but it was the link that he added in the thread that went viral with more than 5 million views.

Bell went full OnlyFans model and dropped a link to his page instructing people to subscribe.

Le’Veon Bell The Content Creator Only Cares About His Numbers

This is the same person who played 8 seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He earned an estimated $45 million and was for a short period of time considered the best running back in the NFL.

You better believe football fans on social media noticed and you better believe they had all kinds of jokes about what they were witnessing.

Now if you thought for a second that Bell cared about any of the jokes you’re wrong. He couldn’t care less about them. His focus, like any good content creator, was on the attention he was receiving.

Good, bad, or ugly, his link went viral and that’s what he chose to focus on.

my link is goin viral 😏😉 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 5, 2024

Over on his OnlyFans page, Bell welcomed the new subscribers. He posted, “I think my link is goin viral .. sooooo many new subscribers, hiiiiiiii.”

Le’Veon Bell’s journey from All-Pro running back with the Steelers to rapper, to boxer and content creator is going to make for an incredible 30 for 30 one day. What a time to be alive.