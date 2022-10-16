Le’Veon Bell Hasn’t Watched A Single Down Of Football This Year

Le’Veon Bell is still gearing up for his first professional boxing match against MMA fighter Uriah Hall, but his focus is squarely on his fighting career.

TMZ Sports caught up with the former running back in Hollywood and asked him about being an underdog against Hall, the Steelers, and his dream music collaboration.

“Everybody sleepin’ on me. It’s fine,” Bell said about his underdog status. “I’m glad I’m the underdog though because this’ll probably be the last fight I’m gonna be the underdog.”

Well, he certainly has the confidence part of being a pro boxer down- pat. He knocked out fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson, although the latter is no Uriah Hall.

Bell was then asked about the woes facing his former employer, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He wouldn’t know about those though because he admitted he hasn’t been paying attention.

“I ain’t gonna lie: I have not watched one down of football,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on?”

As you can see, Le’Veon Bell’s attention is only in the ring these days… and on his business ventures, including an upcoming clothing line… and his music career.

Hey, speaking of that music career — a similar pursuit to his ol’ buddy Antonio Brown, who he said he keeps in touch with — Bell was asked about who his dream musical collaborator would be.

“Drake,” he said without a moment of hesitation. “Drizzy.”

So, while the NFL seems to be out of the picture, Bell has a lot of irons in the fire, including — first and foremost —his bout with Hall on October 29.

