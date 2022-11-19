Let’s Meet Some WAGs From The World Cup In Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off Sunday with Qatar taking on Ecuador. It’s the only game slated for the first day. Soccer fans from all around the world will be tuning in to see how the 32 teams in the tournament fare as the games play out.

For those like myself who couldn’t care less about the World Cup, our attention is focused on the WAGs. One thing is for sure: beautiful women love soccer players. Some of them will be making the trip to Qatar, let’s hope they don’t run afoul of any of the rules while visiting the country.

Fan Festival Official Opening ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. (Getty Images)

With beer sales being banned at the eight tournament stadiums at the last minute, things could get very interesting for the wives, girlfriends, and fiancées. Again, let’s hope there aren’t any issues.

We know Team England’s WAGs have made some arrangements in order to enjoy their visit. We also know one of the teams, Team Germany, could be without their significant others due to some travel arrangement issues.

The More World Cup Teams The Merrier

Let’s take a look at some of the World Cup WAGs that may or may not be risking the trip to Qatar to watch their men run around for hours. Side note, this is the last World Cup that will have 32 teams participating.

The next World Cup in 2026 is expanding to 48. That means more models from more parts of the world to keep an eye on. I’m sure soccer fans enjoy the expansion as well.

We’ll save those discussions for another day. We’re here for one reason and that’s to meet some of the WAGs who will be supporting players in this year’s World Cup.

United States Men’s National Team