Let’s Get Crazy: Baseball Parlay

Yesterday I told you to fade Senga on the road. He ended up not pitching but instead is going today. I didn’t want to rewrite the same article with a focus on the same thing, so started looking at other games to talk about and thought it would be a fun day to do a baseball parlay. I don’t advocate for parlays, they are typically losers. However, you can take each one of these games and bet individually if you prefer, or play them all together, or both. It is your money, do what you want with it.

First up is a game between the Diamondbacks and the Phillies. Zac Gallen is pitching for the Diamondbacks and he was rolling this year before his last start against Pittsburgh when we was rocked. The Pirates ran up four earned runs on him in just 3.2 innings. His worst starts have come on the road, but I think he can win this game for the Diamondbacks when they face Ranger Suarez. This will be Suarez’s third start. He’s allowed seven runs in just six inning this season. I’ll back the Diamondbacks at -115.

Did you happen to see the final score yesterday in the Blue Jays vs. Rays? It was 20-1. Normally you’d assume that the Rays were the ones dropping the thumping as they are the best team in baseball, but it was the Rays that got whacked. The good news for them is they get their Ace, Shane McClanahan, on the hill today. Even better they face Yusei Kikuchi. The pitching matchup isn’t even close in this one. I’m hoping that the Blue Jays got their runs all out of their system yesterday. I’ll take the Rays at -195 for the parlay. I’d never play it by itself.

Tony Gonsolin is one of many starters that has a good chance to win today. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

One of my favorite Dodgers pitchers is Tony Gonsolin, so maybe I’m a bit biased here. But, his numbers this year have been great and his numbers last year were great, so maybe he’s just a great pitcher? After starting the year slowly, the Dodgers are back to where you expected them to be at the beginning of the season. This is one of the ones I have a little less confidence in as they have to face Bryce Elder, but I still trust Gonsolin and the way the Dodgers are playing. Plus, the Braves have been great, but very average at home this season at just 12-12. Take the Dodgers at -105.

I took the Cubs yesterday because I wanted to fade Kodai Senga on the road. I’m suggesting the same exact thing right now. Marcus Stroman is even better than Drew Smyly (he pitched yesterday), and he faces Senga today. I’m backing the Cubs to win this one once again. Today they are at -115.

Fade Greinke on the road, but at home, he is worth backing. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Consistent readers, what do we do with Zack Greinke starts? I can hear you all say it with me “Back Greinke at home, fade him on the road.” That’s right, class. Where is Greinke today? At home. He is facing Matthew Boyd of the Tigers. Boyd has had a rough start to the season. He has a 6.21 ERA overall, but I will give him some credit – he has a better ERA on the road than at home, but he still struggles. Back the Royals at -120.

There you have it, a five-leg parlay. If you put the full games on the moneyline you’ll be playing at +1792. Keep in mind these are listed as coinflips essentially, but I do like each of them. If you do a first five moneyline parlay of them all it is a bit safer of an option (not as many bullpen issues to consider) and then you are at +1630. Have some fun, and let’s hit it.

