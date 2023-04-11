Let’s Duel: Nola and Luzardo Should Control Game

Videos by OutKick

Marlins vs. Phillies, 6:40 ET

Yesterday’s lone loss was one of the worst one’s of the young season for me. To be honest though, I’d much prefer just being really wrong instead of being right and getting the wrong result. For example, Sunday, the White Sox were my play but they lost 1-0. Yesterday, I saw that Sandy Alcantara sucked against the Phillies and took him anyway. I’m back to the series, and if I lose once again, I’ll just tuck my tail between my legs and move on.

The Marlins, a team I said should look forward to every five days with Alcantara yesterday was an absolute massacre from the Phillies. They destroyed the Marlins yesterday 15-3. It was a terrible performance from both Alcantara and the Marlins. Today doesn’t look like it will be much better. Both of these teams are under .500 to start the early season, but the Marlins might not have much hope to improve, either. Last year the Marlins made a trade and acquired Jesus Luzardo. I wasn’t quite sure why it made any sense, and he pitched rather poorly last year. Luzardo is off to a great start to his season this year. He’s gone 12.2 innings and allowed just seven hits. His walks are a bit concerning considering he has five of them already.

The Phillies, after a tough start to the season, have improved since they got home and are now 3-1 in their home games. Part of their issue has been consistent hitting, but their pitching staff has looked really bad to start the season. Zack Wheeler turned it around a bit in his last start, but their starter today Aaron Nola has struggled a bit in his two starts. His start against the Yankees was at least a quality start, but he still allowed seven hits in six innings, but he at least only allowed three earned runs. His first start against the Rangers was brutal – a 3.2 inning start with five earned runs allowed. Having faced the Marlins many times within the division, this might be the team that Nola needs to face in order to get fully back on track. The Marlins hitters are just 16-for-101 against him and have a total of eight RBIs in their careers against him.

I think this game is an under. The way that Luzardo is throwing is encouraging, and I think this is a game that Nola is able to win for the Phillies. I also think this could be a run line win for the Phillies. I’m going to play the under 8 for the game though and hope that both pitchers make this a duel.

