Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says Pro-Hamas College Students Have Sh*t For Brains

Billionaire Leon Cooperman is sick and tired of college students in America supporting Hamas.

There have been countless examples of students across America rallying in support of Hamas following the terrorist attack in Israel that left more than 1,400 dead, and some faculty are even getting involved.

Columbia professor Joseph Massad referred to the brutal attack as “awesome.” It’s not hard to understand where students are getting it from.

Now, the Jewish billionaire is making it clear he’s had enough and the people involved have “sh*t for brains.”

“I think these kids at the colleges have sh*t for brains…Sh*t for brains. We have one reliable ally in the Middle East. That’s Israel. We only have one democracy in the Middle East. That’s Israel, ok? And we have one economy tolerant of different people. You know, gays, lesbians, etc. And that’s Israel. So, they have no idea what these young kids are doing,” Cooperman said during an appearance on Fox Business.

He added that despite giving Columbia around $50 million over the years, his wallet is officially closed in reaction to the actions of students on campus.

You can watch his comments in the clip below, and definitely send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cooperman isn’t tolerating the insanity on college campuses.

I think there’s a lot of people out there who 100% agree with Leon Cooperman when it comes to students rallying in support of Hamas and against Israel.

Some people are trying to argue students rallying against Israel don’t have malicious intent, and don’t support the terrorists. I’m sure that’s true for some people, but it’s hard to believe that’s the case for many when crowds chant “glory to the martyrs” rabid dogs in support of the killing.

People also watched Jewish students in New York City barricade in a library Wednesday to hide from a wild mob.

As I spoke about with Charly Arnolt, this situation isn’t complex. You either support the side that murdered babies and pregnant women or you support the side that tries its best to protect innocent life.

How anyone could be on the side of Hamas after they murdered more than 1,400 people in Israel, including dozens of Americans, is just insane.

Credit to Cooperman and everyone else speaking up in support of freedom and innocent life. We certainly need to see more of it. Make sure to give me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.