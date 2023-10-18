Lenny Dykstra Says Bryce Harper Would Be Perfect Fit On 1993 Phillies

Videos by OutKick

1986 World Series Champion Lenny Dykstra joined OutKick’s Dan Dakich on the latest edition of the Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.

The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from a second-straight World Series appearance after a dominant performance in Game 2 of the NLCS in which they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 10-0.

The 2023 iteration of the team has a lot of personality, and so, Dakich asked if any of the current Phillies would fit in on Dykstra’s ’86 Mets, a team known for having a lot of… um… personality as well.

“I got to ask you could Bryce Harper — maybe Nola; maybe Bryson Stott — could and played on your ’86 team?” Dakich asked. “Harper looks a little crazy. He can fit in with the ’86 Mets.”

While Dakich could see Harper fitting alongside Keith Hernandez, Doc Gooden, Darryl Strawberry, and Mookie Wilson, Dykstra thought he’d fit in better elsewhere.

Specifically on another iconic team he played on,

“You’re right, but more the ’93 Phillies, though,” Dykstra said. “The ’93 Phillies made the ’86 Mets look like schoolchildren.”

The 1993 Phillies made it to the World Series only to fall to the Toronto Blue Jays in 6 games. They were loaded with names like Dykstra, Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams, John Kruk, Darren Daulton, OutKick’s Curt Schilling and more.

The 2023 Phillies are certainly working toward cementing their spot in the annals of baseball history just like the ’93 team did three decades earlier.

