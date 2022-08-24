Len Dawson, Hall of Fame QB, Has Passed Away

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who led the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl IV, has passed away.

Dawson, who played 19 years in the NFL, was 87.

In a statement released to Kansas City’s KMBC, Dawson’s family confirmed his passing.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers,” said the family’s statement.

“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Two-Time Pro Football Hall Of Famer

Dawson was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. More than two decades later (2012), he was again inducted into the Hall, this time as a broadcaster.

Prior to spending 14 years as the Chiefs signal caller, Dawson spent time with both Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Following his playing career, Dawson spent 33 years as Kansas City’s radio color analyst. He retired in 2017, largely due to health problems.

OutKick extends our thoughts and prayers to the Dawson family.

