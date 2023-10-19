Legendary ‘Rocky’ Actor Burt Young Dead At 83: Report

Videos by OutKick
Burt Young, the longtime Hollywood actor who catapulted to fame with 1976’s “Rocky,” died at the age of 83. Young’s death was confirmed late Wednesday in a statement from his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, relayed by the New York Times. Steingieser noted that Young died in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.
Playing Sylvester Stallone’s friend and the overly protective brother of Rocky’s love interest, Burt Young’s “Paulie” evolved as a staple of the franchise’s five-film run between ’76 and 1990.
Young’s sympathetic but stern performance as Paulie earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1977 Academy Awards.
No cause of death has been reported, as of late Wednesday.
Young also appeared in films such as “Back To School” and “Once Upon A Time In America.” Young also left a legacy in television, notably with his role in “M*A*S*H.” One of his more memorable performances came as a guest spot on “The Sopranos” as Bobby Baccalieri, Sr. — a chain-smoking veteran hitman who cracked jokes at the Family boss. Even in a tough exterior of a role, Young added levity.
Rest in Peace
