Legendary Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson Has Entered Hospice Care

Longtime face of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise Len Dawson is facing diminished health, according to a recent report.

According to the new information, a friend of his family confirmed that the 87-year old had recently entered hospice care in Kansas City.

Dawson won the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl and spent six decades with the organization as a player and eventually a broadcaster.

Len Dawson during Super Bowl IV victory (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Dawson helped the Chiefs win three AFL championships before finally clinching a Super Bowl in the fourth edition of the game.

While passing numbers across the league were much lower in Dawson’s era, he accumulated 239 career touchdowns, 237 of which were with the Chiefs franchise. That still makes him the leader in touchdowns for the organization, although Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to surpassing that number.

Dawson also led the league in TD’s four times, completion percentage eight times, and yards per passing attempt three times during his career.

After his playing days were over, Dawson joined HBO’s “Inside the NFL” series for 24 years as a co-host, and worked on both radio and television broadcasts.

Hopefully he’s able to make a recovery, but the news that he’s entered hospice care is not encouraging.