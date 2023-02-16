Legendary Baseball Broadcaster Tim McCarver Has Died At 81

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball broadcaster and former All-Star catcher Tim McCarver has passed away at the age of 81.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced McCarver’s passing.

A two-time World Series champion and All-Star catcher, McCarver spent 21 seasons in baseball playing for a variety of teams, including two stints with the St. Louis Cardinals.

His iconic moments both on and off the field include being on the air during the 1989 San Francisco earthquake.

32 years tonight, October 17, 1989, an earthquake in San Francisco Bay Area (6.9) cancels 3rd game of World Series between Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants. It killed 67 people.



Al Michaels and Tim McCarver were in a middle of their open on ABC, around 8:04pm ET : pic.twitter.com/SmvEuZQvXw — Boston Radio Watch, Part 2 (@bostonradio2) October 17, 2021

McCarver Played For 21 Years

Throughout his career, McCarver was able to catch with some of the greats, including Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson ,which led to this hilarious encounter. During one game when Gibson was having a rough stretch, McCarver thought it would be smart to go out and try to calm him down on the mound. That didn’t work out well. “The only thing you know about pitching,” Gibson said, “is how hard it is to hit,” according to McCarver.

When he later played for the Philadelphia Phillies, he was the regular catcher for Hall of Fame pitcher Steve Carlton.

However, for many baseball fans, they will know McCarver for his baseball commentary. He called games for the Phillies, Mets, Yankees and Giants, as well as a then-record of 24 World Series Championships.

Tim McCarver announcing that he won't be calling games in 2020 gives me an excuse to post my absolute favorite moment of his with FSMW. I listen to this every now and again and it always makes me smile. pic.twitter.com/l01rfNI9e3 — Brian Hoffman, To Wit (@b_hoffman11) July 15, 2020

Never forget when Tim McCarver predicted Luis Gonzalez's walk-off hit in the 2001 World Series



RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mTvsx3hYTz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 16, 2023

Tributes have been coming in from the baseball world, including from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim’s impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime. I extend my deepest condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him,” the statement read.

We mourn the passing of Tim McCarver, an All-Star catcher and decorated baseball broadcaster for generations of fans. He was 81. https://t.co/af8eb0Yyuf pic.twitter.com/6P9LLlDMJD — MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2023

McCarver’s former teams in the Cardinals and Phillies also paid respects, as fans are beginning to share some of their favorite Tim McCarver calls.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Fame catcher Tim McCarver.



A two-time World Series champion, McCarver caught 12 seasons in St. Louis over his 21-year career.



Our condolences go out to the McCarver family and his many baseball friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/5Yrh39PRt5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 16, 2023