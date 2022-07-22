Leftist Woke Activism Invading Sports: Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts

The Left loves activism in sports, so long as that activism is their own or reinforces the woke BS they are trying so hard to shove down our throats. Here are Tomi Lahren’s Final Thoughts:

The latest outrage over Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and his pro-life stance is the perfect and latest example and you bet I have some Final Thoughts.

It’s a tale as old as time, the Left encourages and celebrates political showboating and grandstanding in sports so long as the message is acceptable to the Left and the agenda they are not just pushing, but force-feeding.

Their hypocrisy really knows no bounds. Christians shouldn’t kneel but BLMers should.

Athletes and teams should plaster the rainbow all over everything in the month of June for “inclusion” but unvaccinated players should be ostracized and lambasted for their personal choices.

When it comes to abortion, if you as the leader of an organization don’t speak out in rabid support of free-for-all abortion, you’re not doing your part. But if you’re Jim Harbaugh and you advocate a pro-life stance and have the audacity to say “let the unborn be born,” well you might as well delete twitter and cancel yourself if the Left had its way.

The hypocrisy is so thick and perfectly displayed in one of the many tweets on the subject.

Let me make sure I’m deciphering this bullcrap correctly, if you don’t support abortion you shouldn’t hold a high position at a public university and you should be fired. Got it. Makes total sense if you huff paint for fun and/or voted for Joe Biden.

The best part of that thread is the part where the Palmer Report tweeter demands that Harbaugh not use his platform or clout to support his personal beliefs. Boy, no one on the left has ever done that for sure, you got it Palmer Report. I’d roll my eyes but they’d go so far back in my head I couldn’t finish this commentary.

But the silver lining in this whole controversy is Jim Harbaugh’s response or lack of response, that is. Unlike others who have bowed to the mob and apologized in fear, Harbaugh didn’t and let’s hope to goodness he won’t. And to the Leftist warriors trying to intimidate him into doing so, listen up!

Y’all ruined sports by making it political so now you have to live with the consequences of that, and part of that is listening to those whose activism doesn’t match yours. You created this, so deal with it!

