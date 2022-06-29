Lefties Still Can’t Shut Up About Donald Trump: Dan Dakich

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified before the House’s January 6 committee and offered insight into former President Donald Trump’s movements and conversations ahead of the Capitol riot.

Dan Dakich said Hutchison, the aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is cute and well-spoken, so she’s going to get the benefit of the doubt because that’s what always happens.

But Dan said the truth is, she wasn’t even there.

Here’s everything Dan had to say on Wednesday’s episode of Don’t @ Me:

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.