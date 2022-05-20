Lee Westwood And Louis Oosthuizen Dropped By UPS Over Saudi Tour Ties

The fallout for golfers assumed to have ties to the new Saudi backed LIV tour continued today, as multiple sources report that UPS has dropped sponsorship ties with Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen. Neither golfer was sporting the UPS logo during play at the PGA Championship. Both golfers have been linked to the new tour which is being led by Greg Norman. The LIV Invitational is the first event scheduled for the upstart tour and is scheduled to be played on June 9th – 11th at the Centurion Golf Club in London England.

UPS cuts ties with Louis Oosthuizen and Lee Westwood at PGA Championship https://t.co/3LXurjyB55 via @Yahoo — JMWPA (@pr_consigliere) May 20, 2022

Westwood and Oosthuizen are struggling to make the cut this week at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. As such, the no cut event that LIV are hosting on June 9 – 11 should suit them much better. That event has a purse of $25 million and guaranteed money for all who play.

Sean Bratches, LIV’s Chief Commercial Officer left the company earlier this week. Bracthes was the main man negotiating rights fees and TV distribution around the world for LIV. Multiple sources this week have reported that the first event in London is currently being offered with no rights fees.

There PGA tour has forbidden waivers for any of its players to play in any of the LIV events. This means that anyone who signs up to play in the June 9th event, will be defying the PGA and risks membership to the tour.

A field for the LIV event has not yet been announced but should be soon. The fallout after that will be very interesting.