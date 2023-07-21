‘God Bless The USA’ Singer Lee Greenwood Throws Support Behind Jason Aldean: ‘Biggest Patriot’

Videos by OutKick

Lee Greenwood has nothing but praise and love for Jason Aldean.

Aldean has been taking nonstop fire ever since he released the music video for his hit country song “Try That In A Small Town.”

The problem? The video features footage of the 2020 riots that destroyed American cities. It seems like we’re supposed to forget what happened a few years ago.

While many in the woke mob are trying to cancel Aldean – CMT already pulled the video – others are voicing support, including Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Lee Greenwood supports Jason Aldean.

Now, you can add Lee Greenwood to the growing list of people who are standing behind Jason Aldean and “Try That In A Small Town.”

“I am a Jason Aldean fan. He is the biggest patriot, like a lot of us. This has nothing to do with racism. This is about people trying to take away the freedom of expression. It is a great song, and I wish I had it… I love Jason’s approach. He is a great artist and always does the right thing,” Greenwood said on Thursday night appearance on Fox News.

The iconic “God Bless the USA” singer further explained he understood the meaning due to his small town roots, and stated, “I am from a small town in California and people cannot take our freedom away because people know everybody in a small town and that is what the heart of America is. It’s rural America.”

“Don’t Try That In A Small Town” is skyrocketing in popularity.

All the outrage surrounding Jason Aldean and his latest hit song has certainly not hurt his popularity at all among fans.

In fact, the outrage mob is only helping him. The song is skyrocketing up the charts since the music video was released.

It went from being a song well-known among his big fans and hardcore country music fans to being the biggest song in the genre.

Jason Aldean receives support from Lee Greenwood after “Try That In A Small Town” music video. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Not only is it blowing up with country fans, but it’s booming in popularity across all music demographics. As of Friday morning, Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Try That In A Small Town” is the second ranked song on the Top 100 chart for the USA.

The attempt to cancel and destroy Aldean has backfired in epic fashion. Now, he has one of the most patriotic singers in American history standing behind him. There’s no doubt the country music star is in good company.

Jason Aldean continues to face criticism for his “Try That In A Small Town” music video. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)

We’ll have to see who speaks up next, but it’s clear support for Jason Aldean is definitely not dying down.