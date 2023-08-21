Lee Fitting, Head Of Monday Night Football And College GameDay, Is OUT At ESPN In Major Shakeup Just Before Season

Videos by OutKick

Senior Vice President Lee Fitting is no longer with ESPN, multiple sources confirmed to OutKick on Monday. Head of Event & Studio Production Norby Williamson informed employees that Fitting is out.

This is a major shakeup for the company just prior to the start of football season. Fitting’s oversight responsibilities included some of ESPN’s biggest properties, including Monday Night Football, the College Football Playoff and College GameDay. Fitting also oversaw the SEC Network.

Essentially, if the programming included football, Lee Fitting was in charge. But that’s no longer the case.

Williamson was scheduled to speak to employees next week on August 29th and that is going on as planned. Williamson is expected to address to Fitting’s departure and lay out the plans for the new structure for the company regarding football programming.

Lee Fitting led most of ESPN’s football properties. ESPN SVP Lee Fitting, who oversaw all of the network’s football coverage, including Monday Night Football and College GameDay is OUT. (Getty Images)

According to Fitting’s bio on ESPN’s official press site, “Fitting has been with the company since he joined ESPN’s production assistant program in 1996.

His rise coincided with the explosion of College GameDay, which Fitting produced for many years.

“Fitting’s history with College GameDay is extensive, having been named the producer in 2004 and then coordinating producer in 2008. During his College GameDay tenure, Fitting and his colleagues earned six Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly,” ESPN’s website reads.

The timing of the announcement is quite interesting. Earlier on Monday, ESPN announced its new Monday Night Countdown team. Scott Van Pelt now hosts the show alongside Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark.

That show debuts Monday night with ESPN’s first NFL broadcast of the season: a preseason contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.

The six-time Sports Emmy winner is now out ESPN. Details on his departure are still unclear. ESPN did not immediately return OutKick’s messages for comment.

Check back with OutKick for more details as we have them.