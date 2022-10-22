Lee Corso Is Officially Back, Holds Live Duck On College Gameday Set Like The Legend He Is

Earlier this month, social media tried to kill Lee Corso – literally – when he missed few ESPN College Gameday shows. This morning, he spent five minutes holding a live duck on set, signaling the GOAT of college football is officially BACK, baby!

College Gameday is live from Eugene, Oregon today ahead of the 3:30 p.m. UCLA-Oregon showdown.

The No. 10 Ducks haven’t missed a beat despite losing coach Mario Cristobal to Miami, while Chip Kelly has No. 9 UCLA relevant again for the first time in what seems like forever.

Anyway, it should be a good game, but good luck following up Corso’s on-set antics!

Lee Corso will probably get a call from PETA after this.

Lee Corso misses College Gameday due to health issues

Legend.

Corso, 87, missed back-to-back shows earlier this month when he was “feeling under the weather,” giving college football fans around the country a scare.

Corso’s been a staple of the show since its launch nearly three decades ago and really never misses a Saturday.

Lee Corso is back on ESPN College Gameday. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coach has obviously lost some of his fastball over the last few years, is absent for large portions of the three-hour telecast, and didn’t travel with the rest of the crew for the entire 2020 season due to COVID.

When Corso missed two straight weeks, it certainly gave the college football world pause … but, in typical Lee Corso fashion, he woke up Saturday morning, said ‘Not So Fast!’ and then held a live duck for five minutes on set.

Wholesome.

Lmao we are five minutes into GameDay and Lee Corso already has a damn live duck on set.



Whatever he has planned for the head gear is gonna be insane. pic.twitter.com/zIUPEm6Pob — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 22, 2022

LEE CORSO WITH A LIVE DUCK HE WILL ALWAYS BE THE GOAT. I LOVE IT. — Bunk The Funk Wump (@BearcatNation32) October 22, 2022