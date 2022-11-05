Lee Corso, once again, is off College GameDay.

The popular ESPN event is in Athens for the Georgia/Tennessee game, and right at the top of the show, Rece Davis announced Corso is still gone as he continues to battle health issues and get healthy.

It’s the second straight week Corso has missed College GameDay, but Davis indicated the legendary college football figure continues to remain positive.

Lee Corso misses College GameDay as health issues continue. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lee Corso has battled health issues all season.

Corso, who is 87, has missed several weeks of College GameDay with unknown health problems that he’s been battling.

While the issues haven’t ever appeared to be overly serious, the situation he’s facing was enough to stop him from traveling and to keep him off the event.

Last week, the GameDay hosts updated fans that Corso was in high spirits and would continue more testing and possibly procedures.

Lee Corso misses College GameDay again. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, it’s the second time this year Corso has missed consecutive College GameDay shows. It has to be asked whether or not it’s good for his health to return at all.

After all, he’s 87 and has been dealing with a prolonged issue at this point. Is it worth Lee Corso pushing it in hopes of returning?

Lee Corso off College GameDay again with health issues. When will he return? (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Corso is able to get back to 100% ASAP. You never want to see anyone struggle with their health, especially a true college football legend.