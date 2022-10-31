LeBron’s Son, Bronny James, Escorted Out of Game Following Gun Scare

A high school basketball game featuring LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, ended abruptly after a fight among attendees led to a gun scare. LeBron was not in attendance; Bronny had to be evacuated off the court.

Saturday night’s game between Bronny’s Sierra Canyon squad and the DeMatha Catholic boys basketball team was called off when a person in attendance reported that a gun was pulled during a fight.

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor.



(via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Footage from the game shows players and coaches being escorted off the court as the crowd headed for the exits. Responding authorities conducted a “thorough” examination of the gym, located in Washington, D.C., and found no evidence of a firearm on location.

According to TMZ Sports, no one was injured at the scene.

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early.



Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022

Bronny addressed the incident on his Instagram page, adding a story and caption that read “high schoolers can’t even hoop now a days [sic],” as he appeared to leave the venue.

A game scheduled for Sunday was canceled as a result of Saturday’s scare.

Bronny James on IG after the incident: pic.twitter.com/ptdE2zwZiy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

One person in attendance (via BasketballNews.com) addressed the venue’s compact size and considered it a safety hazard, backed by Saturday’s incident where the exits got clogged up by team personnel and fans in attendance.

“They should’ve had this at a bigger place, like where the Mystics play in Southeast,” the fan said. “That’s a big arena, so you wouldn’t have had to have people all in the aisles and packed around the balcony. That was just a bad set-up. Someone could’ve really gotten hurt.”