LeBron’s Son, Bronny James, Escorted Out of Game Following Gun Scare

A high school basketball game featuring LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, ended abruptly after a fight among attendees led to a gun scare. LeBron was not in attendance; Bronny had to be evacuated off the court.
Saturday night’s game between Bronny’s Sierra Canyon squad and the DeMatha Catholic boys basketball team was called off when a person in attendance reported that a gun was pulled during a fight.
Footage from the game shows players and coaches being escorted off the court as the crowd headed for the exits. Responding authorities conducted a “thorough” examination of the gym, located in Washington, D.C., and found no evidence of a firearm on location.
According to TMZ Sports, no one was injured at the scene.
Bronny addressed the incident on his Instagram page, adding a story and caption that read “high schoolers can’t even hoop now a days [sic],” as he appeared to leave the venue.
A game scheduled for Sunday was canceled as a result of Saturday’s scare.
One person in attendance (via BasketballNews.com) addressed the venue’s compact size and considered it a safety hazard, backed by Saturday’s incident where the exits got clogged up by team personnel and fans in attendance.
“They should’ve had this at a bigger place, like where the Mystics play in Southeast,” the fan said. “That’s a big arena, so you wouldn’t have had to have people all in the aisles and packed around the balcony. That was just a bad set-up. Someone could’ve really gotten hurt.”
