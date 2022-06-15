LeBron’s Silence On Contract Extension Leaves Distressed Lakers In Limbo

LeBron James’ contract situation is weighing heavy on the Los Angeles Lakers: limiting their outlook on the future without any commitment from the team’s backbone beyond the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus gave an update on the current contract status between LeBron and the Lakers, detailing how the team remains “paralyzed” by James’ indecision.

Pincus stated, “The Lakers were paralyzed at the trade deadline without clarity from James, and they remain so. The star forward is eligible for an extension on August 4, but most of the team’s moves will need to happen in June and July.”

LeBron’s contract with the Lakers runs until after the 2022-23 season. At the age of 37, he’s been taking a year-by-year approach to his deals, opening up the floor for mobility in his final seasons.

“The Lakers are stuck without a commitment from James,” Pincus added, “whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season. Competing executives and agents do not expect the team to get clarity from James ahead of the draft and free agency.”

It's looking like the Lakers will go into free agency not knowing if LeBron James will be signing an extension or not.https://t.co/gyYnZg4Bar pic.twitter.com/DrKAX89hgQ — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 15, 2022

LeBron was paid $41 million for the 2021-22 season.

With Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka looking in all directions to unload Russell Westbrook’s $44 million due in the upcoming year, LeBron remaining mum on his future in Los Angeles and still no determination on whether Anthony Davis can inherit the team and lead when surrounded with the right pieces, LA’s offseason plan to play things by ear appears intact.

All with a first-time head coach at the helm.

