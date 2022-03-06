LeBron Says 56-point Night Wasn’t A Big Deal Then Proceeds To Brag About It On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

LeBron was incredible last night having dropped 56 points to take down Steph Curry and the Warriors, but the postgame was too hilarious for us to let it go. The four-time MVP was asked how it felt to drop 50 and he pretended to only care about the win…until he couldn’t hold the lie in any longer.

“Right now I don’t give a damn about the 56, I’m just glad we got a win,” James said. What a team guy! Until LeBron dropped this post on Instagram contradicting everything he just said:

Something ain’t adding up 😂 pic.twitter.com/12sOL2Vd4Q — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) March 6, 2022

This is mostly why LeBron isn’t unanimously liked the way Michael Jordan is today. Regardless of how well you might think LeBron stacks up to Jordan or Kobe — there’s no denying the sense of authenticity we felt with those two former stars.

LeBron, on the other hand, says one thing and then shows us another.

He couldn’t just show up to the postgame and admit to us that it was a fun night where he felt he couldn’t miss. Instead, he acted like scoring 56 points was irrelevant to his happiness and then showed up home awaiting his praise via social media. He also said this on his own show “The Shop”, where he mentions how he wants to be known as an all-time great scorer. Makes sense when he’s likely to be the leading scorer in the history of the NBA:

“When they talk about the vest scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said. “It pisses me off.”

LeBron said this a couple days ago on “The Shop,” then proceeded to drop 56 in his next game. pic.twitter.com/o2E3W9WaRg — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 6, 2022

Nothing wrong with celebrating a victory after a tough losing streak, but let’s get to how we really feel from the jump, shall we? It’s enough tip-toeing around like we’re humble and then going Kanye on us for IG. Both angles are fine as long as we remain consistent.