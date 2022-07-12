Lebron James Would Stay In Russia If He Were Brittney Griner, Clay Travis Reacts

Clay Travis reacted to Lebron James saying if he were Brittney Griner, he doesn’t know if he would come back into the United States due to them leaving her in Russian prison for so long.

“There’s been this desperate attempt to try to make LeBron James into the modern-day Muhammad Ali,” Clay said.

The OutKick founder continued, explaining how what Lebron said makes no sense because America hasn’t done anything wrong regarding Brittney Griner – she chose to go to Russia on her own accord.

“This attempted lionization of Lebron James to turn him into a modern-day Muhammad Ali has been so transparently a failure,” Clay said.

