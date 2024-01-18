LeBron James Watching Son Bronny’s Game During Postgame Interview While Shouting At TV May Be Coolest Moment Of Career

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, and just seconds after the final buzzer sounded, all of his attention went to another basketball game, his son Bronny’s.

Bronny and the USC Trojans tipped off against Arizona during the Lakers’ game, and while James likely wanted to skip out on his postgame session with reporters to focus on the USC game, he was forced to multi-task which resulted in one of the coolest moments of his career.

While in the middle of answering questions from the media, James had all his focus on the television across the locker room. He could be heard saying “pull it” and “shoot it” while also offering up some critiques for some of Bronny’s teammates.

At one point James was asked how Bronny was playing, to which he responded, “he’s doing well.” That was followed up by another question asking how USC was looking, which James said “they’ve been better.”

LeBron was locked into Bronny’s USC game on the TV in the locker room during his postgame media tonight: pic.twitter.com/iDUMAeRjy5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2024

It may be an incredibly simple moment – a dad watching his son play basketball – but when you take a second to break down this specific example it’s certainly unique.

You’ve got arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live fresh off of scoring 25 points on a nationally televised game with dozens of cameras and reporters around him. Instead of paying attention to any of it, his only concern in the moment is seeing his son play.

It may just be the dad in me speaking, but seeing him flip that switch from NBA player and global superstar to dad mode is awesome.

It’s easy to throw criticism in LeBron’s direction – plenty of it is warranted at times – but you can’t accuse him of being a deadbeat dad who doesn’t love his family.

