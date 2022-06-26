LeBron James Trading Card Auctioned For Disappointing $2.4 Million

Goldin Collectible Market Place announced on Saturday that a rare LeBron James card that contained 3 patches from his NBA championship jerseys for three different teams has sold for $2.4 million.

Organizers of the auction were disappointed in the final price because they were hoping to fetch up to $7 million.

This is a one-of-a-kind Lebron James trading card that contains patches from all 3 teams he played for and won NBA Championships with.

The card was one of only five total cards Panini created in the Logoman series in 2020-21. Lebron’s card was the only one of the five that had three different logos in it. The final selling price was well below the $7 million that some predicted that this card could go for.

It is also below the highest price ever paid for a LeBron James trading card. The LeBron James exquisite collection rookie card went for $5.2 million.

LeBron James rookie card from 2003

The most famous and most expensive trading card ever sold, was a Honus Wagner card from 1909. That card sold in August of 2021 for $6.6 million.

1909 Honus Wagner baseball card

The name associated with the winning bid was not released. He either got a very good deal for a card that may raise in value, or the card trading business is not as hot as it was in 2021.