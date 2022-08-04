LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Gets Tatted Up Just Like Dad

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, made it official during a tattoo session this week in Los Angeles when the King’s heir apparent was inked for the very first time. The honor of tattooing LeBron’s son fell to his personal tattoo artist, Ganga, who has such a deep relationship with China’s lap dog that he once let Xi Jinping’s best buddy tattoo his own wrist.

It’s a big year for the 6’2 or 6’3 Bronny who turns 18 in October. He’ll be a senior and that means that he has to start looking the part of a basketball player with offers from all the big Nike schools. In a recent New York Times story titled, “What’s next for Lebron James Jr.?” the paper writes that the heir apparent is “lacking elite athleticism and a polished shot” while Team James tries to figure out if the right path is college or if Bronny will go straight into a developmental league.

LeBron, 37, is on record as saying his final NBA season will be spent playing alongside his son. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be,” James told The Athletic at the NBA All-Star Game in February.

“I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

With LeBron turning 38 in December as Bronny plays his senior season of high school ball followed by another year of either college or with a developmental league, it’s possible Bron Bron could be trudging out there in 2024-25 on the cusp of 40 to give it one final go up and down the court with his son.

All that will play out down the road, but for now, it’s time to get tatted up and ready for those ESPN docuseries that will be produced on Bronny as Team James turns their kids into Kardashians.

In what shouldn’t come as a shock, ESPN will be in Europe starting August 11 for Bronny’s first big journey overseas as his travel team heads to London, Paris, and Rome to compete against U18 teams. LeBron’s personal network will broadcast all three games.

The tats are complete. The marketing agencies are ready to roll across the pond. The sightseeing tours are set.

The Kardashianification of Bronny James is ready to take the next step.