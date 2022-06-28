LeBron James Produced ‘House Party’ Movie Delayed

Jacob Latimore, who’s set to star in New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 comedy ‘House Party, now says the film is delayed until next year. LeBron James’ Spring Hill Company will be producing the remake that was set to release on HBO Max.

Latimore joined the ‘It’s Tricky’ Podcast with Raquel Harper to share some details on the film’s production.

Jacob Latimore talks about the 'House Party' reboot and working with Lebron James, on the 'It's Tricky' podcast with Raquel Harper. https://t.co/PnwnK5vbk1 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2022

Latimore says due to recent changes in production, the film won’t drop until sometime next year. He also shared how impressed he was that LeBron James could work long hours at the studio and still find the time to spend with his family, while mixing in long hours at the gym. LeBron has always impressed with his work ethic — we have no remixes to his extensive track record of being a relentless worker.

No further updates were given on the film other than the fact Latimore believes it’ll be good. An actor thinks his own film will be epic? No surprise there.