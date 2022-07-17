Lebron James On Fire In The Drew League, Kyrie A No-Show

In his first public appearance on a basketball court in over three months, Lebron James put on a show at the Drew League Pro-Am game held in the Compton neighborhood in Los Angeles. Lebron joined DeMar DeRozen’s team and lit it up, scoring 42 points with 16 rebounds and 4 steals in a 104-102 win for his MMV Cheaters team.

Thank you @DrewLeague!! Loved the energy from start to finish! All for the city of 👼🏼's!! 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 https://t.co/U4wovXaUuz — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2022

The Drew League was founded in 1973 but has seen a lot of NBA players join the games since 2011, the year of the NBA lockout. The games are held at Charles Drew Junior High School gym in Compton and is very well attended.

Kyrie Irving was expected to play but was a no-show yesterday. He was in California but showed up at Phil Handy’s Basketball Camp in Thousand Oaks instead. Handy is an assistant coach with the L.A. Lakers and coached Kyrie for five years when they were together with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving was Teaching the Youth at Phill Handy Basketball Camp at Mamba Sports Academy this morning pic.twitter.com/2DttyqHOcK — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) July 16, 2022

There are 6 more games on the Drew League schedule today, and they are still hoping to see Kyrie show up and play.