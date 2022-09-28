LeBron James Accidentally Gives Himself The Most Defamatory Nickname Imaginable

Spelling is important, and LeBron James learned that first-hand on Tuesday night with a typo-filled post he shared on Twitter. Thanks to the typo, James gave himself quite the new nickname by accidentally referring to himself as “mid.”
LEBRON JAMES’ LATEST CRY FOR ATTENTION IS SAD AND PATHETIC
Nike’s official Twitter account shared a post about James continuing to give back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James quote tweeted the post, and while he meant to type the hashtag ‘The Kid From Akron,’ he accidentally wrote ‘The Mid From Akron.’
Mid is a word the youths are saying these days when describing something as average or below average.
James Is Entering His Fifth Season With The Lakers
While James quickly deleted the typo, you can go ahead and guarantee that ‘The Mid From Ohio’ is going to be a new nickname for him. Don’t be shocked to even hear NBA announcers use the new nickname if he has an off night this season.
NBA fans were quick to make all the jokes about LeBron’s new nickname:
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
DraftKings new users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.