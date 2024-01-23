LeBron James Mauled By Sharp-Nailed Trail Blazers Rookie

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James went to social media to complain about a sharp-clawed attack by Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson.

For once, LeBron may have a claim of getting cheated by the refs. Even if it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of the game.

James shared a photo of his shoulder after taking a swipe from Henderson in the third quarter. LeBron’s shoulder turned into the Raptors logo — the claw marks leaving a bloody trail on The King.

James went after the officials on social media on Monday for missing the ‘foul’ call on Scoot’s vicious clawing.

“Look right at me and said ‘I didn’t see a foul!'” James posted. “Man what! I give up man.”

Typically, LeBron James will make himself the victim of poor referee work, even if he gains favor with his buddy-buddy officials more times than not. This time, Scoot got him good.

LeBron and the Lakers tore up the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 134-110. James finished second in scoring for L.A., tallying 28 points behind D’Angelo Russell’s 34. James added five assists and five rebounds.

Henderson, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2023 Draft, is falling short of pre-season hype — averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. Praised as a shifty guard out of the G-League, Henderson’s crafty moves have yet to find footing in the pro game. He scored four points in 23 minutes on Sunday.

Additionally, James’ status was downgraded to OUT (ankle) for Tuesday’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Social media argued James is “ducking smoke” against the Clippers, a vastly superior team to the Lakers, with the injury designation.