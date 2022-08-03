LeBron James Hits Lakers Training Center With Sons Bronny, Bryce James

Will LeBron James ever share an NBA court with one of his sons? He’s certainly betting on it, having once alerted teams that he’ll play with any squad that drafts the eldest of the bunch, 17-year-old Bronny James, who is eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024.
At the Lakers’ training facility in El Segundo on Tuesday, video emerged of James sharing the practice court with Bronny and younger brother Bryce James in an impressive display of pure basketball talent along one family tree.
All eyes were on the 6-foot-3 Bronny at first until 15-year-old Bryce started putting swift handles and mid-range shooting to tape.
WATCH:
James went to Instagram to deliver a post from the training session, captioning it, “Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love! Great work today Young[King] ‘s #JamesGang #EarnedNotGiven.”
Based on the Lakers’ depth with their current roster, these two may already be at the level to keep up in LA.
Though the Lakers fanbase remains optimistic over a trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving that would wipe their hands clean of Russell Westbrook, the team’s limited capital in the trade scenario keeps them from offering a surefire deal, which they still don’t quite have with Westbrook. …
They’ll need all the help they can get!
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Two more bigots in the making.