LeBron James Has Gone Quiet About The Senseless Killing Of A 17-Year-Old In The Parking Lot Of His I Promise School

Monday, police in Akron, Ohio called the beating death of a 17-year-old in a parking lot of the I Promise School that was founded by LeBron James not “remotely reasonable or justified” and that the investigation into the death of Ethan Liming is “very fluid.”

According to the Akron Police Department, on June 2, there was a parking lot fight at the school between a group that included Liming and at least three other males who were playing basketball at a school court. Liming was found dead at the scene around 11 p.m. that night; investigators say he died from blunt force to the head.

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!” LeBron tweeted about the death in his school’s parking lot.

Ethan Liming was killed in a parking lot at the I Promise school founded by LeBron James / via Akron Public Schools

In its own tweet on June 3, the LeBron James Family Foundation characterized the location as “near the school” and hasn’t tweeted about the senseless killing since.

LeBron has been silent as well. He hasn’t shared a photo of the teen killed. He hasn’t provided a phone number for people to call who might’ve witnessed those responsible for Liming’s death. He hasn’t applied pressure to this community that he holds so much power over. Neither has his foundation.

Nothing.

lebron, since this happened at YOUR school, i expect something greater to be done than a tweet and some prayers. my cousin deserves justice for this tragedy. i hope you will do something to make this right. — Vita (@hersh_vita452) June 3, 2022

There was a teenager from the community, who would’ve been a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center, beaten to death in the school’s parking lot and the LeBron foundation has just gone back to its regularly-scheduled programming.

LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron Ohio where Ethan Liming was killed in the school’s parking lot on June 2 / Google Maps

On Facebook, Ethan’s stepmother, Cyndi Krause Liming, is pleading for help in spreading information.

“Everyone keeps asking what they can do to help so here it is: Please share this post with the hopes that someone will speak up and help us find who did this. Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637,” Cyndi wrote on June 4.

Tuesday morning, Cyndi was back on Facebook begging for justice.

“I know there is at least one person besides Ethan’s killers who holds the key to ending this part of our nightmare,” she wrote. “These posts are for you. If there is any love in your heart, seeing Ethan’s face, hearing our voices and our community’s voices has to be weighing heavy on your heart.

“Do the right thing. You may not care about us, but coming forward will lighten your load. I know you see this. Your hear our voices. You see our faces. Just make the call. You’ll remain anonymous. You have nothing to lose.”

Nobody is asking LeBron to solve this case and bring an end to this nightmare that the Liming family is living through, but the self-annointed Muhammed Ali of this generation sure doesn’t seem interested in the blood that was spilled right there in that I Promise parking lot.

You know, maybe show a little more interest in deaths on your school’s grounds. Just a little.