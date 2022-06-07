LeBron James Has Gone Quiet About The Senseless Killing Of A 17-Year-Old In The Parking Lot Of His I Promise School

Monday, police in Akron, Ohio called the beating death of a 17-year-old in a parking lot of the I Promise School that was founded by LeBron James not “remotely reasonable or justified” and that the investigation into the death of Ethan Liming is “very fluid.”
According to the Akron Police Department, on June 2, there was a parking lot fight at the school between a group that included Liming and at least three other males who were playing basketball at a school court. Liming was found dead at the scene around 11 p.m. that night; investigators say he died from blunt force to the head.
“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!” LeBron tweeted about the death in his school’s parking lot.
In its own tweet on June 3, the LeBron James Family Foundation characterized the location as “near the school” and hasn’t tweeted about the senseless killing since.
LeBron has been silent as well. He hasn’t shared a photo of the teen killed. He hasn’t provided a phone number for people to call who might’ve witnessed those responsible for Liming’s death. He hasn’t applied pressure to this community that he holds so much power over. Neither has his foundation.
Nothing.
There was a teenager from the community, who would’ve been a senior at Firestone Community Learning Center, beaten to death in the school’s parking lot and the LeBron foundation has just gone back to its regularly-scheduled programming.
On Facebook, Ethan’s stepmother, Cyndi Krause Liming, is pleading for help in spreading information.
“Everyone keeps asking what they can do to help so here it is: Please share this post with the hopes that someone will speak up and help us find who did this. Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637,” Cyndi wrote on June 4.
Tuesday morning, Cyndi was back on Facebook begging for justice.
“I know there is at least one person besides Ethan’s killers who holds the key to ending this part of our nightmare,” she wrote. “These posts are for you. If there is any love in your heart, seeing Ethan’s face, hearing our voices and our community’s voices has to be weighing heavy on your heart.
“Do the right thing. You may not care about us, but coming forward will lighten your load. I know you see this. Your hear our voices. You see our faces. Just make the call. You’ll remain anonymous. You have nothing to lose.”
Nobody is asking LeBron to solve this case and bring an end to this nightmare that the Liming family is living through, but the self-annointed Muhammed Ali of this generation sure doesn’t seem interested in the blood that was spilled right there in that I Promise parking lot.
You know, maybe show a little more interest in deaths on your school’s grounds. Just a little.
Yeah, other than the lame condolences and pray for our community. Now had it been a black youth whose life was taken there … all hell breaks loose.
It’s all about race, maybe the wrong race this time for any real attention.
LeBron is a horrible person.
Yes
Huh, so no t-shirts with this kid’s face on them worn by NBA players during warm-ups. Guess that honor is only reserved for criminals
What race are the perps beaten to death pretty ugly way to go and we know the queen hates whitey
Saw this story pop up a few days ago, surprised Clay/Outkick hasn’t reported on this until just now.
I don’t know the whole story but from what I’ve gathered from the local news clip and police report is Ethan and some friends pulled up to that school at night. Ethan’s group or Ethan himself got into an argument/altercation w/ some other guys using the courts which led to a jumping. Ethan got KO’d, his friends bailed, called cops. Had it ended there, whatever. But the other guys allegedly bludgeoned him to death after he was already unconscious. Based on the information provided or lack thereof, the guys responsible for the murder were probably black which is a conflict of interest for LeBron. This would be a national story if the roles were reversed.
It wouldn’t be *a* national news story, it would be *THE* national news story. The NBA Finals would’ve postponed a game and/or held a moment of silence and worn patches on their jerseys. The FBI would have 20 field agents investigating the hate crime. I don’t even think I’m exaggerating here either. Lebron would have near one hundred posts about this already (and the perps would already be in jail too).
So true, it would be THE story and highlighted all over ESPN and before the games every night.
100% agree. I’m sure Lebron only felt compelled to release a half-ass tweet because it happened on his school’s property. Now he can wipe his hands clean and move on about his business like it never happened. And to be honest, I don’t really care what Lebron has to say but he’s set a precedent in reacting to racial situations before all the facts come out.