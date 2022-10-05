LeBron James’ Golf Swing Could Use Some Major Help

It’s official: Charles Barkley would destroy LeBron James in golf.

Video of Bron Bron crushing golf balls in Las Vegas surfaced Wednesday and shows the self-proclaimed King struggling with his swing in the Black Clover Suite at Topgolf.

When asked by Instagram golf meme site ZireGolf to “Tag a friend with a worse swing than [James],” none other than CC Sabathia tagged Dwyane Wade. It’s unclear if CC was calling Wade’s swing worse than James, or if the former MLB pitcher just wanted his friend to see James’ struggles.

Observations from this video:

This should settle the greatest of all-time debate: Jordan LeBron needs longer clubs Charles Barkley can finally laugh at someone else’s swing A billionaire should have a better swing; hire a swing coach No way I’m golfing in public with that swing Topgolf should put up a black curtain to give that guy some privacy Did that ball reach the safety netting below? You have a better golf swing than LeBron

Here’s the thing about this video that might come as a complete shock, it looks like he’s been practicing from 2013 when his golf swing was even WORSE! We’re almost a decade removed from LeBron starring in a Samsung commercial and having this swing.

This is no way for a billionaire to be swinging a club. LeBron has to be the bigger man here and text Tiger to get him a golf coach. Bron Bron is giving rich guys a bad name. There’s no way this guy is breaking 125 with his 2013 or 2022 swings. Zero chance.

Do better, Bron. Get help.