LeBron James, ASU Fans Have Wildly Different Reactions To Seeing Bronny Play

What’s it like watching Bronny James play basketball for the USC Trojans? It depends on who you ask.

The Trojans visited the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, and eventually lost 82-67. Bronny put up seven points, five assists, and four rebounds during the loss.

Naturally, Bronny’s father – some guy named LeBron – watched the game from his home in Los Angeles. LeBron’s mother also joined him for the occasion, which made the four-time NBA champion rather emotional.

Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said “You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV. I feel so present and blessed”. Shit almost brought me to tears just now. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2024

It’s no wonder why the king almost cried tears of joy. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest in July, and didn’t begin practicing with the Trojans until late November. Nothing was guaranteed for the younger James this season, so LeBron values each chance he gets to watch his son play. Having your mother present for the moment only adds to how special it feels.

ASU Fans Didn’t Exactly Cry When Bronny James Played

But there are thousands of college basketball fans that didn’t view Bronny’s appearance at ASU in the same way. If you haven’t guessed already, those people are Sun Devils fans.

As Bronny got ready to play in Saturday’s game, thousands upon thousands of fans heckled him. They showered the freshman guard with thunderous chants of “overrated” for a significant chunk of time.

Arizona State fans chanting "overrated" at Bronny James 👀 pic.twitter.com/vKiftcFPP6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2024

In their defense, the younger James hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers. Through his first 10 games, Bronny has averaged 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. For a guy who was as highly touted as him coming out of high school, that’s not that great of a stat line.

But again, just six months ago, Bronny faced the real possibility of not playing at all this season. So considering the fact that he could have died last year, this is probably better than anyone could expect.

But that won’t stop fans from being fans. Plus, he’s a James, so he’ll have to get used to the heckling at some point. Plus, he knows he’s got his dad’s support come what may.