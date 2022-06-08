LeBron James Admits He’d Like To Play For Warriors

Though he hasn’t had a chance (or the desire) to address the killing of a 17-year-old male at his I Promise School, LeBron James did find the time to admit he’d be open to the idea of joining another super team – the Golden State Warriors.

Via a trailer for an upcoming episode of HBO’s The Shop, James was asked which NBA team (in the NBA playoffs) he’d most want to play for, he perked up and said “It’d be Golden State.”

That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise being that LeBron’s made a career of hitching his wagon to star laden teams. Golden State is currently squaring off with Boston in the NBA Finals. The series is tied 1-1.

In the event he would make a decision to leave LA and join the Warriors, he’d team up with stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

LeBron picked the Dubs 👀 pic.twitter.com/idVAiKJHoH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 7, 2022

“I would love getting into a pissing match with Draymond. I love when somebody cusses me out,” continued James.

If it’s being cussed out that LeBron seeks, he certainly doesn’t have to travel to Golden State to make that dream a reality. There are plenty of volunteers willing to do so without the added stress of changing zip codes.

James’ comments mark the second time since his season ended that he’s used The Shop as an outlet to discuss his desire to hoop with Golden State’s elite roster.

“Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game,” James said in early April. “I love everything about that guy. (He’s) Lethal.”

If you can’t beat em, join em.

