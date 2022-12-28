Yikes, LeBron James Deleted Tweet Guaranteeing Lakers’ Trip To The NBA Playoffs

Lakers fans know this season’s shot as their team sits in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings, a motif of LakeShow basketball in recent years.

It appears that the team’s MVP, LeBron James, is aware of this grim reality too.

James started trending Tuesday as an old tweet was deleted from his Twitter account where he guaranteed a trip to the playoffs for the Lakers this season.

LeBron Knows The Lakers Are COOKED This Year

Screenshots were posted of LeBron’s tweet from April 22, 2022, which read,

“I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s**t HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

LeBron deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/mQrc11jqsZ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 27, 2022

In LeBron’s defense, the 37-year-old has been giving it his all in year No. 20 — averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. But the waning confidence was on full display by LeBron as the Lakers try to play their way out of a four-game losing streak and at a 13-20 record.

Stuck in the Limbo of potential trade talks, the Lakers’ roster has been under the thumb of general manager Rob Pelinka’s lack of vision, frequently showing cold feet with pulling off a necessary splash trade for the Lakers’ anemic roster.

LA appeared to be on the right track in late November / early December as the team rode the success of incorporating Anthony Davis in their rotation as their premier center.

In typical AD fashion, the 29-year-old is missing an indefinite number of games after suffering a stress injury in his right foot.

Without Davis, the Lakers’ lineup woes continue as they continue to surrender valuable minutes to guys like Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker, who’s had flashes of potential but is far from being a Los Angeles Lakers starter. A title that used to be coveted in the NBA.

The Lakers face the Orlando Magic (13-21) Tuesday night.