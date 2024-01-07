Delusional LeBron Thinks Bronny James Could Play For Lakers ‘Right Now’

Videos by OutKick

It’s normal for parents to think their kids are more talented than they actually are. But LeBron’s opinion of his son Bronny James might be especially delusional.

After Friday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers star was in a foul mood. Still, a reporter took a moment to ask LeBron if Bronny, a freshman at USC, would be in the starting lineup Saturday. That’s when LeBron suggested the 19-year-old was already good enough for play for the Lakers.

“He could play for us right now. Easy. EASY,” LeBron said.

during ad’s availability, austin asked lebron about bronny’s game tomorrow and if he’d be starting. lebron said he thought it was time, and loudly said “he could play for us right now. easy. EASY.” — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 6, 2024

Bronny made his collegiate debut in December after missing more than four months because of a cardiac arrest he suffered in July.

Since then, he’s shooting 44.4% from the field — averaging 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Not exactly NBA-caliber numbers.

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

But LeBron’s assessment is probably less of a ringing endorsement for Bronny than it is a condemnation of the struggling Lakers. Now 17-19, Los Angeles sits at No. 11 in the Western Conference.

And after losing to the Grizz (the Lakers’ fourth-straight loss, by the way), morale in the locker room was especially low.

“I mean, we just suck right now,” James said.

LeBron James: “We suck right now.” He also framed LAL’s in-season tournament as “only two games,” suggesting that championship should be given the proper weight pic.twitter.com/a1IaENpWyh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 6, 2024

Their struggles have gone on for weeks, going 3-10 since the In-Season Tournament championship in Las Vegas. LeBron suggested maybe they got too much credit for knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers to claim the title.

“That was just two games,” James said. “It’s a small sample. Everyone is getting so cracked up about Vegas and keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business. It was the In-Season Tournament. We played it, we won it. But that was literally just two games.”

Regardless of the Lakers’ problems, Bronny James is not the solution. At least not this year.

LeBron has already made it clear he would like to play alongside Bronny and younger son Bryce in the NBA. That’s all fine and good.

But suggesting your teenage kids could play better than your current professional teammates is probably not going to help that locker room morale.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.