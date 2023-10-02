Netflix’s ‘Leave The World Behind’ With Julia Roberts Looks Incredibly Unnerving

Videos by OutKick

Netflix might have another huge hit on its hands with “Leave the World Behind.”

The streaming giant dropped the first teaser for the film Monday, and it definitely has my interest. The plot is described as, “A family’s (Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke) vacation is upended when two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la) arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

Does that get the heart racing a little bit? Just wait until you catch the first teaser trailer. It looks like it’s going to be an epic movie.

Give it a watch below.

“Leave the World Behind” features an absolutely stacked cast.

The upcoming Netflix movie also features a true A-list cast. Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon all have major roles.

In terms of a film, that’s about as good of a cast as you’re going to get, especially for a movie that’s straight to streaming.

All four of those talents are legit A-list stars. Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali are both huge in Hollywood. For anyone who is unfamiliar with Ali’s work, go watch “True Detective,” season three and you’ll immediately realize why he’s elite.

Mahershela Ali, Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke star in “Leave the World Behind.” (CR: JoJo Whilden/Netflix)

Now, the four have teamed up for a movie about “a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute” and seemingly brings society to its knees.

If that doesn’t grab your attention, I don’t know what will. The plot sounds legit and the cast is loaded. What more could you hope for?

Plus, Netflix is fresh off its success with “Reptile.” Lots of positive momentum.

“Leave the World” behind. (CR: Courtesy NETFLIX)

You can catch “Leave the World Behind” starting December 8. There’s no doubt we’ll be watching.