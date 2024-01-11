WINNING? SEC Dominates Least Healthy States In America

Videos by OutKick

The SEC doesn’t just win football titles. It’s also the home of the least healthy states in America.

While I’m never someone to judge someone’s lifestyle choices – this is America, after all – I do find data about obesity, partying, poverty, health, etc. all very fascinating. That’s why I smashed the click button on Forbes’ data of the least healthy states in America.

Would it surprise you a large chunk of the SEC is included? I mean, a massive portion of the conference cracks the top 10 based on disease risk factors and prevalence category, substance abuse, lifestyle habits and health outlook.

Below are the top 10 states in order of the least healthy states in the country:

West Virginia

Mississippi (Ole Miss and Mississippi State)

Tennessee (Vanderbilt and Tennessee)

Arkansas (Arkansas)

Kentucky (UK)

Alabama (Auburn and Alabama)

Louisiana (LSU)

Oklahoma (Oklahoma starting this year)

Ohio

Indiana

SEC dominates least healthy states.

That’s a total of nine SEC programs. It’s the majority of the conference and it’s seven of the top 10 spots if you include Oklahoma. Even without the home of the Sooners, the SEC still takes 60% of the top 10.

Now, why does the SEC dominate the list of the least healthy states in America? Your guess is as good as mine, but we all know that when the SEC puts its mind to something, it generates numbers.

For example, the SEC has six of the past 10 college football national titles and a total of 21 college basketball national titles. If you’re going to try to win, you might as well win at the highest level imaginable.

Plus, people in SEC country are good-hearted people. They eat well, enjoy a drink (or many) from time to time and embrace that southern comfort lifestyle. None of these are bad things. In fact, I share many similar preferences, and I respect the hell out of living a life that would make Ron Swanson proud.

When I visited Ole Miss in 2017, I ate more amazing food and drank more beer than I’d like to admit. I also had a cop steal a fresh 18-pack, but that’s a story for another time.

Should people improve their health?

Now, let me pivot for a quick moment. I used to be fat. You’d probably never know it looking at me today. You might confuse me for a dual-threat QB, even if I’m currently six pounds over my 155 fighting weight, but it’s 100% true. I used to be VERY fat before I lost 70 pounds.

Don’t believe me? That’s fine. I have photo evidence.

A little Fat Boy Friday flashback to get ready for the weekend.



— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2021

My keys to success? Stop drinking soda. I used to crush around eight Mountain Dews, and then in 2018 during what had to be the funniest period of my life (hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com for details!), I was sitting watching Clemson play Syracuse with a full Taco Bell spread in front of me and a massive Mountain Dew.

Then, it just hit me that I don’t need to consume sugar like that. It’s been straight black coffee, lots of beer and water ever since. I lost 70 pounds with ease after that.

While I wouldn’t ever tell anyone what to do, I will say giving up processed sugar is probably the smartest decision I’ve ever made in life. I have way more energy, I lost weight and I still drink plenty of beer without an issue. Throw in some steaks, burgers and chicken and the rest is history.

Steak is a great food. (Credit: Getty Images)

Do you have any health habits or experiences that can relate to being healthy or unhealthy or thoughts on the least healthy states? Fire away at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing from everyone.