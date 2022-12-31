Learfield Stays Quiet After N.C. State Announcer Gary Hahn Was Suspended For ‘Illegal Aliens’ Comment

Nearly a full day since Learfield suspended North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn, the communications company has failed to further address the ridiculous suspension.

Instead, Learfield is hiding behind their bland and baseless statement released Friday evening. As OutKick’s Ian Miller previously relayed, Hahn was suspended for saying the following during the NC State-Maryland Mayo Bowl: “…Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA fourteen and Pittsburgh six.”

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022 Gary Hahn was suspended after Friday’s game.

The suspension has, rightfully so, been met with more questions than answers. Hahn stated a fact during the broadcast. There is nothing offensive or untrue about what Hahn said. Yet, Learfield not only suspended Hahn, they refrained from stating why they deemed his comment to be worthy of a suspension.

After the game, Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester released the following statement: “Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.”

They have had no additional comment since the statement was released.

Learfield Fails To Address Suspension

Earlier today OutKick reached out to Learfield via email and phone in an effort to have the communications company explain what would appear to be the most-unnecessary suspension in recent memory.

The following questions were asked:

-Why did Gary’s comment initiate a suspension?

-What policy of Learfield’s did Gary’s comment violate?

-Who decided on Gary Hahn’s indefinite suspension?

-Who will decide when or if Hahn’s suspension will be lifted?

Both the phone call and email have gone unanswered.

It’s surprising and frankly, bad business, that a company described as “a leading media and technology company in college athletics” (their words, not mine) would fail to address such a newsworthy event.

Learfield has gone quiet since suspending Gary Hahn. Photo credit: Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com.

Why Is Illegal Aliens Comment An Issue?

As Clay Travis pointed out Friday evening, what Hahn said wasn’t even opinion, it was fact! One would hope that Learfield’s decision to remain quiet stems from the company realizing their buffoonery as they scramble to issue an apology to Hahn.

But that would make too much sense. And why let the facts get in the way of a good story?

And what he said is not even an opinion. It’s a factual truth that El Paso is currently overrun by illegal immigrants. The mayor declared an emergency over it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 31, 2022

In the unlikely event Learfield addresses the unwarranted suspension, OutKick will provide additional information when available.

