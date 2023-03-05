Leaked Emails Show School Administrators Collaborating to Use New Pronouns For Child Behind Parents’ Backs

Videos by OutKick

In the latest episode of the war on parents, two Colorado teachers were recently exposed for using different pronouns for a child at an elementary school.

According to the Daily Mail, “Laurel Elementary School Assistant Principal, Amanda Pawelski, and Poudre School District Chief Equity Officer, Marlena Gross-Taylor, were caught in leaked emails discussing going behind a parent’s back to instruct an elementary school student by their preferred pronouns.”

The child had supposedly “expressed their pronouns and chosen name but their parents directly [told] school staff not to call the students by those pronouns,” according to the emails.

Laurel Elementary School Assistant Principal, Amanda Pawelski wrote to Poudre School District Chief Equity Officer, Marlena Gross-Taylor expressing concerns about legal issues while “very strongly” wanting to use the new pronouns.

“I feel very strongly about supporting the student, but have heard that we legally have to follow the parent’s decision due to the age of the child (elementary school),” the email reads.

Laurel Elementary School in Colorado. (The Coloradoan)

Teachers Changing Pronouns for Child

This is another example of the concerning results of transgender activism in society.

Children are incapable of making life-altering decisions such as these, which is why they’re generally legally prevented from making such choices.

But because activists have demanded compliance, educators and other administrators have openly supported hiding behavior from parents.

Clinics have engaged in “appalling” practices with regards to children, according to a recent whistleblower account.

The decision by teachers to choose to use the “chosen pronouns” of a child against the wishes of parents is inexcusable.

But because it’s supported by activists and the progressive left, this practice will continue across the country.

Instead of allowing parents to determine the best course of action for their children, teachers and administrators have decided they know what’s best.